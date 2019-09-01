As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Trimmed Its Position by $369,123; Victory Capital Management Holds Stake in Diodes (DIOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 78,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 744,297 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 665,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 269,773 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 136,549 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82 million, down from 139,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,370 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 123,807 shares. 7,676 were reported by Eqis Cap Mngmt. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 147,215 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 7,457 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 28,144 shares. D E Shaw & Communication invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 43,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,261 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Alps Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Oak Assocs Ltd Oh owns 16,535 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd has 0.26% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 168,005 shares to 962,704 shares, valued at $66.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,088 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,409 shares to 42,865 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 135,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).