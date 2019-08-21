As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Upped Its Stake; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Trimmed Skyline Champion (SKY) Position by $450,300; Shares Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 7,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 1.02M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 111,417 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 135,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 56,852 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 26,003 shares to 28,903 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 101,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76 million worth of stock. 4.31 million shares valued at $87.18 million were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L has 4.03% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1.53M shares. State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Kennedy Cap Mngmt stated it has 595,566 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd Llc owns 320,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 22,254 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 44,303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Schroder Investment Gp holds 942,201 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 15,854 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 13,100 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 13,424 shares. 674 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Ltd Liability Corp. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1,872 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 175,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Management Inc accumulated 57,802 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability holds 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 43,225 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 37,731 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Sageworth Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Altavista Wealth Management holds 10,612 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 3.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 130,689 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 25,682 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Srb Corp holds 6,097 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Doliver Lp has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlson Mngmt accumulated 3,755 shares. Beaumont Fin Prtn Ltd Com reported 5,580 shares stake. Freestone Holding Limited Liability Corp stated it has 24,875 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated LP stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

