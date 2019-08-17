As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Trimmed Stake by $817,581; Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $511,185

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 9,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 177,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 187,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel holds 644,900 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested in 366,926 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 88,432 were reported by Cadence Bancorporation Na. Scotia owns 812,566 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Bowling Port Mgmt Lc invested in 24,183 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Horan Management accumulated 110,925 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md invested in 3.83% or 46,490 shares. Peoples Financial Ser owns 37,980 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs reported 1.63% stake. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Capital has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Captrust Advisors invested in 366,252 shares. Putnam Fl Management holds 171,390 shares. Delphi Management Ma invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv owns 112,406 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt owns 1.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,889 shares. Notis has invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tcw Grp holds 1.51% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Moon Cap Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 2.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16.39M shares. Penobscot Investment Management Commerce holds 29,988 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 9.61 million shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company reported 412,284 shares. Accredited Investors reported 4,578 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.92 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Cohen Mngmt, California-based fund reported 44,652 shares. Barr E S And reported 10,968 shares stake. Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 55,487 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Foster Motley invested in 0.8% or 45,313 shares. Franklin owns 8.71 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,853 shares to 114,583 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.