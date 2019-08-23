As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 410,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 5.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 3.78M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sabal Tru Co owns 14,321 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ranger Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cape Ann Retail Bank holds 0.76% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,920 shares. Blackhill Capital reported 2.58% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 1.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Concorde Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3,697 shares. National Pension invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer Asset Mgmt owns 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,266 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,701 shares. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 635,486 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs owns 2,775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Verus Prns has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares to 47,384 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Fincl Bank reported 151,247 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants reported 87,448 shares stake. Reaves W H & holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 188,741 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 96,729 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 994,811 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 17,795 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Advsr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.12% or 15,443 shares. 15,030 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company. Jefferies Group Inc owns 112,408 shares. Tiemann Llc reported 6,377 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated has 1.28M shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 322,124 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 13,075 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).