As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Gfs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; As Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Share Value Rose, Holder Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 2.10 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 1.55M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Limited Partnership accumulated 0.39% or 7,759 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Lc owns 1.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 87,670 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 61,288 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Iberiabank invested in 1.05% or 73,220 shares. Monroe Comml Bank Mi invested in 9,929 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 12,049 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. 10,555 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 2,776 shares or 0.05% of the stock. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 20.37 million shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt owns 51,753 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Utah Retirement reported 0.88% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com has 5,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.03M shares.