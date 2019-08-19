As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped Holding; Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Holding

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 13,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 3.86M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 72,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 288,599 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 215,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 346,446 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63M shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Finl Inc Md (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTH shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 50.98 million shares or 0.71% more from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.17 million shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 0.03% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). 700,912 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 10,376 shares. Da Davidson & has 12,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.03% or 112,100 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 11,030 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Hodges Mngmt accumulated 587,991 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 108,411 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Inc Llp has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0% or 10,241 shares. 111,038 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs. Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.05% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,310 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.24% stake. 681,207 were reported by Hamlin Capital Mgmt. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co owns 15,643 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Comerica State Bank holds 0.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 634,694 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 54,383 shares. Lathrop Investment invested in 0.12% or 3,331 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlson Lp reported 210,000 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Co holds 44,635 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Novare Management reported 54,173 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc owns 94,495 shares. 19,549 were reported by Bangor Natl Bank. Sit Invest Associate has 162,494 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 12,022 shares to 16,870 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,904 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).