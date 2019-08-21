As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Allstate Has Trimmed Its Position by $521,766; Gilman Hill Asset Management Stake in Vmware (VMW) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 4,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,869 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 105,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.09. About 1.86 million shares traded or 34.40% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,533 shares to 26,490 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial reported 0.23% stake. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management invested in 3,875 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% or 32,397 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation invested in 3,331 shares. King Luther Management reported 877,660 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 2.15% or 24,647 shares. Opus Inv Management Inc has 32,500 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. 27.30 million were reported by Northern Trust. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wellington Shields And Lc invested in 0.83% or 13,297 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 75,616 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Girard Ptnrs reported 26,375 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 18,134 shares.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 32.19 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Running Of The Bulls: VMware Analysts Positive On Q1 Report Even As Investors Retreat – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy VMware (VMW) With or Without Dell – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,608 shares to 84,924 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).