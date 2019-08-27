As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosted Holding by $389,236; Aramark (ARMK) Market Value Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $4.85 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 1978.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 167,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 175,866 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 8,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.72. About 1.97 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

