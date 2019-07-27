As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Hyman Charles D Increased Its Position by $564,816; As Pfenex (PFNX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Morgan Stanley Cut Its Holding by $351,852

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Pfenex Inc (PFNX) by 89.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 58,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45,000, down from 65,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Pfenex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 60,592 shares traded. Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) has risen 18.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PFNX News: 14/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN: PFENEX WILL RESUME TRADING AT 4:20PM ET; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 15/03/2018 – PFENEX INC- BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES TO FUND ALL NECESSARY ACTIVITIES LEADING UP TO AND INCLUDING SUBMISSION OF NDA FOR PF708 TO FDA; 22/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE PF708 STUDY RESULTS IN; 14/05/2018 – Pfenex Says On Track for Submission of New Drug Application in 3Q; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX SAYS IT’S ON TRACK FOR NDA SUBMISSION IN 3Q; 22/05/2018 – PFENEX – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND EXPENSES FOR OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMMERCIALIZATION, LAUNCH OF PF708, AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Pfenex; 10/05/2018 – Pfenex 1Q Loss/Shr 47c

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,172 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 99,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield

Analysts await Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 39.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Pfenex Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% negative EPS growth.

