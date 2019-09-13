As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Financial Architects Has Lifted Position; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding Maintained by Indus Capital Partners Llc

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 15.24M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1612.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 9,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.7. About 2.42M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can A New Growth Cycle In Brazil Spark Growth For Itau Unibanco? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Plunged 30% in April – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itau Unibanco Multiples At New Floor, With Potential For Expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares to 816,949 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 83,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,699 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares to 200 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 41,747 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Commerce invested 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagle Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 93,759 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 945,985 shares stake. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,303 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schnieders Capital Limited Com invested in 73,008 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc invested in 25,478 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Capital World accumulated 14.75M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc owns 5,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.