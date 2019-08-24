As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Diligent Investors Increased Position by $593,967; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Position by $697,851

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 134,875 shares. Dillon Associates Inc invested 4.4% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 21,968 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 31,612 shares. 24,707 were reported by Spinnaker Trust. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 0.15% or 10,831 shares. 183,168 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Vanguard Inc holds 37.57M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc holds 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1.85M shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,355 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 2.34% or 20,245 shares. Capital Invest Llc invested in 0.03% or 3,696 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brave Asset has 0.32% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Lc holds 254,139 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.97 million shares stake. Argyle Mngmt Inc reported 31,788 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,841 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 64,324 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.16% or 12,156 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 55,291 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank &, a North Carolina-based fund reported 58,013 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 72,532 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 2.13% or 134,636 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has 51,780 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Fiduciary owns 208,135 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. 36,401 are owned by Mcmillion Management. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 2.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.