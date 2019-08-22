As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Diligent Investors Has Boosted Holding; Valero Energy (VLO) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Lifted Position

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 3.62 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 1.97M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has 2.36% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Foster And Motley Inc has 61,979 shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.1% or 4,219 shares. Anderson Hoagland And reported 9,420 shares. Edgestream Prns LP has invested 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 0.19% or 5,764 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 4,073 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,114 shares. Westpac Bk owns 86,857 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 2,692 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 20,948 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bollard Grp Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 377,921 shares to 305,026 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 275,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.