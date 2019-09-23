As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Culbertson A N & Co Raised Its Stake by $327,484; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Burney Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.13 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 18,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.90 million, down from 86,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.96. About 1.29 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 2,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 63,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 2.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 13.83 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. 2.61M are owned by Lord Abbett & Ltd Company. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 278,138 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based First Savings Bank Tru has invested 1.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1.05 million are held by Hexavest Inc. Agf Investments invested in 59,701 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 50,084 were reported by Goodman Financial Corp. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co accumulated 11,668 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 1.79M shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 606,272 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 10,407 shares. Grassi Investment has 1.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 76,231 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 7,434 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc reported 68,965 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 180,362 shares. 76,678 are held by Fisher Asset Limited Company. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pettee holds 5,830 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc accumulated 219,604 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 0.42% or 6,558 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And Tru holds 61,493 shares. Virtu Financial Lc has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,800 shares. 1,286 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd. Norris Perne French Llp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 3,614 shares. Bp Plc reported 56,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 28,850 shares to 65,526 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 9,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

