As Chevron New Com (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $592,644; As Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stock Value Declined, Huber Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 83,077 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 02/04/2018 – Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 02/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Carpenter Discusses Her New Book, Donald Trump, And Identity Politics; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 348.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 22,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 29,339 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 6,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 3.57 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 9,559 shares to 88 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc invested in 256,092 shares. Culbertson A N And holds 2.25% or 63,379 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartford Management stated it has 36,008 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va reported 598,102 shares stake. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Corp owns 39,872 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance Co has 716,000 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beddow Cap Inc owns 2,250 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dearborn Limited reported 70,464 shares. Wealthquest owns 8,395 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 1.09% or 23,753 shares. Natixis reported 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability reported 24,875 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75,392 shares stake.

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carpenter Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carpenter Technology Acquires CalRAM NYSE:CRS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology’s New Additive Manufacturing (AM) Business Unit Offers Full spectrum of AM Products and Services – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carpenter Technology Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 28,893 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Plc has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 76,778 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Partners Ltd Company invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv stated it has 5,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 8,347 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 8,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 87,930 shares. Cna Fincl reported 9,036 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 2% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Morgan Stanley invested in 50,637 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 36,360 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 12,269 shares.