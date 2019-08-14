As Chevron New Com (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Stralem & Co Has Increased by $519,675 Its Stake; Alpine Associates Management Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Upped as Stock Value Were Volatile

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26M, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 44,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 5.54M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares to 133,030 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,160 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,370 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 127,807 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. 20,710 were accumulated by Stellar Cap Lc. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 10,555 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miller Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 3.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Joel Isaacson Ltd Company has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Campbell Newman Asset reported 5,319 shares. Payden Rygel holds 0.04% or 4,750 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Lc reported 93,572 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 5,443 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,385 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Accuvest Global has 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

