As Chevron New Com (CVX) Share Value Rose, Todd Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake Lifted by Oakworth Capital Inc

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 120,164 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43M, up from 115,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 76,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 305,121 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.97 million, up from 228,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Investments invested in 1.32 million shares. 3,226 are owned by Horan Cap Limited. California-based Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Summit Fincl Strategies has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 12,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 16.26M shares. 37,096 are owned by Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 10,359 shares. Cove Street Ltd Llc accumulated 1,000 shares. 14.57M are held by Invesco Limited. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loudon Investment Management Ltd owns 3,663 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 1,005 are held by C M Bidwell And Limited. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,313 shares.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Komatsu Ltd (KMTUY) by 143,878 shares to 522,648 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sberbank Of Russia (SBRCY) by 111,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 130,008 were reported by Texas Yale Capital. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 14.46M shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 47,159 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A owns 174,372 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com Inc owns 104,043 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 823,573 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Lc holds 17,420 shares. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 144,833 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Ltd Co has 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wells Fargo Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 28.61M shares. Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 6,502 shares. Brinker has 91,387 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,296 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.