As Chevron New Com (CVX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.06 Million; As Noodles And Company (NDLS) Stock Price Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Trimmed Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 231,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 229,339 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 461,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 235,105 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS)

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 589,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.36 million, down from 598,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.44. About 4.12M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 609,604 are held by Prospector Partners Limited Liability Com. 346 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 5,026 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Creative Planning invested in 72,150 shares. Moreover, Capstone Advsr has 0.03% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 25,000 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability has 229,339 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Northern Corp reported 245,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 0% or 493,622 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 29,723 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 937,299 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $3.20 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 113,864 shares to 346,559 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST) by 707,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Mngmt owns 69,090 shares. 25,968 are held by Pacific Glob Inv Management Co. Personal Advisors Corp reported 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Somerset Group Ltd Liability Co reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Pineno Levin Ford Asset has 0.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wheatland Advsrs has 0.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Notis reported 0.78% stake. 20,309 are owned by Regent Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arvest State Bank Trust Division has invested 1.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 95,745 were reported by Flippin Bruce & Porter. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 354,588 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 3,592 shares. St Johns Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 8,282 shares. Davidson Invest, a Montana-based fund reported 254,244 shares.

