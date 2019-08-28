As Chevron New Com (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Upped by $3.78 Million Its Holding; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Colgate (CL)

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 150,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44M, up from 935,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 1.68M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 30,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 318,127 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10M, up from 287,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 3.40 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Com (NYSE:ALK) by 137,443 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Val Etf (IWN) by 43,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,434 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

