As Chevron (CVX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $4.42 Million; New Amsterdam Partners Cut Position in Rpc (RES) by $526,504

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 29.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 85,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 121,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 2.50 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 47,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 25,268 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 73,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 772,159 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 88,563 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 499,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp holds 0.12% or 130,000 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 974,433 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc has 11,945 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Lc Ny has 25,268 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 127,863 shares. Dean Capital Mngmt invested in 2.15% or 112,330 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 25,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alphaone Inv Limited owns 92,996 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc holds 13,600 shares.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29 million for 67.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt invested in 61,424 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Wilkins Counsel has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 1,358 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 761,536 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 90,813 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Commerce owns 13,847 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 8,030 shares stake. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny invested in 22,674 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth reported 0.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arcadia Management Corp Mi invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Homrich & Berg invested in 17,125 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

