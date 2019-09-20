As Chevron (CVX) Valuation Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Holding; Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by $10.75 Million as Share Price Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 8,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 32,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 41,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 5.31M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 260,077 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,876 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 66,324 shares. Bessemer invested in 451,633 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 189,710 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 90,825 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa has 1.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,848 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.29% or 135,637 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Com stated it has 316,120 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 1.55M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1,843 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust has 45,649 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Penbrook Management invested in 0.24% or 1,765 shares. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 76,178 shares. 9,998 are held by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma.

