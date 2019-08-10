As Chevron (CVX) Valuation Rose, Holder Eastern Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding; Community Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position as Stock Declined

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 151,247 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63 million, down from 162,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt owns 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,822 shares. Marco Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co stated it has 726 shares. Laffer Invests has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Woodstock reported 0.23% stake. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability reported 5,541 shares stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 15,792 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Coho Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,513 shares. Cohen Capital Incorporated reported 1,080 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 5,361 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 9,302 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,707 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 2,886 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants has invested 1.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 5,443 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 6,689 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Company Of Oklahoma has 31,133 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 29,722 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 291,902 are held by Peapack Gladstone Finance. Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 1.92% or 23,785 shares. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.19% or 21,370 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Goldman Sachs has 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kames Cap Public Ltd Co holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 440,994 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.57% or 794,225 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.