As Chevron (CVX) Valuation Rose, Holder Bessemer Group Decreased by $1.34 Million Its Position; Thomas Story & Son Has Boosted Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 10,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 823,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.48 million, down from 834,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 1.91 million shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability owns 5,524 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh has invested 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 264,168 shares. Private Advisors reported 18,941 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,029 shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.29% or 17,833 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Il owns 54,229 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 143,504 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 25.21 million shares. Brookmont Capital holds 3.15% or 41,558 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Manhattan stated it has 36,937 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California-based Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 4,750 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) by 47,500 shares to 98,500 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 65,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

