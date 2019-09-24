As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Welch Group Increased Its Holding; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 113.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 6,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $204.2. About 284,903 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 238,064 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.63 million, up from 234,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 1.98 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 18,019 shares to 250 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 72,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says ‘I’m Cheering For Entrepreneurs’ – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Canopy Growth Gets a Recommendation Boost – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Corporation stated it has 1,039 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 3,762 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.12% or 698,908 shares. 23,000 were reported by Graham Cap Mngmt L P. 18,157 were reported by Synovus Financial Corp. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Utah Retirement System holds 29,821 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 1.86 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,040 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na, Kansas-based fund reported 4,452 shares. 46 are held by Tci Wealth. Carmignac Gestion holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.83M shares. Fiduciary accumulated 3,903 shares. Private Na invested in 2,688 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund reported 3,487 shares stake.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shell Has Best Shale Strategy Of All Oil Majors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $937.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,504 shares to 147,117 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,214 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).