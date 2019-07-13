As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Decreased Position; Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose While Hanson Mcclain Has Trimmed Stake

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc analyzed 13,393 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 752,938 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.75 million, down from 766,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $239.96 billion market cap company.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central State Bank Tru Company invested in 0.21% or 7,519 shares. Headinvest Limited Company stated it has 12,454 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 9,264 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Portland Global Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Papp L Roy And Associate reported 79,918 shares. Regent has invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.55 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp reported 20,228 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 26,415 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated reported 559,556 shares. Da Davidson reported 169,842 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 33,700 are owned by Wms Prns Llc. Cambiar Ltd Co stated it has 375,403 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,699 shares to 47,652 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Launching The Dividend Kings: The Dream Team Is In The House – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 338,247 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $77.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 12,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.