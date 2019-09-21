As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Somerville Kurt F Has Increased Stake by $430,280; Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Cut Holding by $20.05 Million

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 41,328 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 37,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 509,968 shares traded or 45.59% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,394 shares to 111,810 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,445 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 0.39% or 26,331 shares. 3,502 were accumulated by Private Ocean Limited Liability Company. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bartlett And Limited Liability Company owns 382,969 shares. Paradigm Financial Llc owns 6,541 shares. Centurylink Invest has 23,216 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 6,720 are held by Elm Advsr Limited Liability Co. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc reported 39,276 shares. Financial Architects owns 10,102 shares. Cv Starr &, a New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 31,581 shares. Limited Ca owns 30,341 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 42,931 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,453 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.