As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Payden & Rygel Trimmed Its Holding by $492,000; Granite Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $394,494

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05M, up from 95,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86,900 shares to 458,100 shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 132,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,223 shares to 10,592 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,324 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.