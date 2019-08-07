As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Wex (WEX) Position Has Boosted by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 23,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 36,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $193.16. About 319,245 shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,267 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 142,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 5.45M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,495 shares to 104,490 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 42,394 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 540,868 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,000 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 18,095 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.69% or 256,092 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Co stated it has 129,477 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Ameriprise has 13.81M shares. Lbmc Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,458 shares. Philadelphia Trust Communication owns 105,815 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 20,915 shares. 19,540 are held by Marietta Invest Lc. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Llc holds 4,796 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 15,171 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 31,306 shares to 866,446 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,688 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,460 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 7,444 shares. 48,080 are owned by Shellback Capital Lp. Oppenheimer & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 405 shares. Earnest Partners reported 26 shares stake. Lmr Partners Llp has 12,284 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bath Savings Tru Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,638 shares. Dupont Mngmt owns 14,745 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 84,128 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Com owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 1.02 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Mercantile owns 4,100 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.