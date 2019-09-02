As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $606,390; Redmile Group Has Upped Its Ehealth (EHTH) Holding by $8.12 Million; Stock Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 86,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 131,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 157.96% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Cap holds 5,500 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagle Asset Management holds 848,772 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hollencrest Cap reported 5,920 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt invested in 1.15% or 14,385 shares. The Missouri-based Moneta Gru Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4,211 are held by Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Company. 5.25M are owned by Lsv Asset. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6.84 million shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gluskin Sheff Assocs holds 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 6,200 shares. 20,085 are held by Enterprise Fincl Corp. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,830 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,728 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp owns 18,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 14,234 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 511,650 are held by Shannon River Fund Mngmt. Osterweis Capital owns 54,585 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 675 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 246,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 1,106 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 142,845 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Caxton Associates Lp owns 8,566 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 12,382 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 241 shares.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Political uncertainty over health coverage pressures eHealth, down 17% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Dale B. Wolf as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.