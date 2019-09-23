As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Cohen & Steers Lowered by $1.15 Million Its Stake; Gabalex Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $1.13 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 121,622 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14 million, down from 130,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52 million shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett And Com Inc owns 32,149 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 14.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Becker Capital has 0.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 9,315 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 2.2% or 111,848 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.36% or 10,967 shares. 4,750 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tctc Lc holds 0.17% or 25,211 shares in its portfolio. 165,019 are held by Highland Capital Management Lc. Diamond Hill invested in 1.07M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Sei Invests Company invested in 463,130 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 26,400 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation has 0.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 908,955 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,611 shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 375,096 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 36,518 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 88,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Asset Management Lc holds 0.13% or 6,097 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0.24% or 592,891 shares in its portfolio. 654,365 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Guardian LP invested in 0.04% or 6,700 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 91,273 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 21,680 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank And Tru Of Newtown holds 37,370 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). White Pine Cap Ltd stated it has 18,558 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs stated it has 791,186 shares. Maverick Cap has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). California-based Stewart Patten Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cadence State Bank Na holds 0.18% or 10,309 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prns Llc holds 1.76% or 109,267 shares in its portfolio. 206,305 were accumulated by Synovus Corporation.