As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Texas Capital Bancshares Com (TCBI) Stake Held by Hennessy Advisors Inc

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (TCBI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 490,672 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 8,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 32,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 41,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 5.65 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,500 shares to 222,850 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 42,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,700 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings.

