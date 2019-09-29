As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Cohen Klingenstein Increased Position; Nwq Investment Management Company Cut Its Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 198.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 29,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 44,876 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 15,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 17,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 909,842 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.27 million, down from 927,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 342,736 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $69.08 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability holds 0.13% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 102,799 shares. 4,879 were reported by Brown Advisory. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 8,522 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 61,553 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Paradice Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.8% or 1.50 million shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 81,753 are held by Wasatch. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com owns 49,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Company holds 0.15% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 27,200 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 25,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Group stated it has 288,193 shares. Paradigm Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Names Tony Jordan as Group Chief Actuary – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:AXS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Axis Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Axis On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2018.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 148,500 shares to 650,600 shares, valued at $19.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 116,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Ag Adr (NYSE:SAP) by 7,650 shares to 57,355 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) by 29,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,022 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX).