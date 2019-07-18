As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Bollard Group Has Increased Position; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Upped General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $310,282

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73M, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 4.51 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – Automakers were down, with Ford and General Motors off 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively; 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS `IF THIS MEANS SLOWER ROLLOUT, SO BE IT’; 23/04/2018 – GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 16/04/2018 – Toyota to launch ‘talking’ vehicles in United States in 2021; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Investment Will Be Made in Two Tranches; 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests; 13/04/2018 – GM sticks to April 20 deadline for Korea restructuring, unit logs $1 bln loss; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – PLANS TO COMMERCIALIZE CRUISE AV IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – GM KOREA’S DEAL WITH UNION TO LEAD TO CUTS IN LABOUR COSTS BY 3.7 TRLN WON OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS -S.KOREA

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,896 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 69,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 4.44 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39,669 shares to 365,417 shares, valued at $41.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 433,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,065 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 4,193 were accumulated by Carroll Associates. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 224,720 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stifel holds 0.06% or 526,699 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 98 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 57,310 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Llc holds 0% or 496 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Weiss Multi holds 38,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com owns 108,061 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc reported 282,932 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 307,988 shares. Atria Invests Ltd holds 0.07% or 47,402 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Capital has 0.41% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,158 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp owns 28,845 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership reported 5,310 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 11,900 shares. 9,929 are owned by Monroe Comml Bank Mi. Kames Capital Public Limited Company holds 1.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 440,994 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 493,524 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Kahn Brothers Grp De holds 4,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Foundation owns 41,400 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability reported 20,976 shares. Enterprise Financial Serv owns 20,085 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4.74 million are held by Pnc Serv Gp. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Incorporated has 7.93M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

