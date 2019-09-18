As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, White Pine Capital Raised by $457,064 Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 3.43 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,995 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 28,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 1.42M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 2.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California-based Denali Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community Tru & reported 337,228 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 120,164 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,111 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement owns 151,072 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 22,293 shares. Brave Asset Management reported 43,540 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Addison has 2.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,261 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson Communication Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,995 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,659 shares. Bartlett Lc accumulated 1.01% or 242,162 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 286,642 shares. Ally Financial has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullinan Assoc Incorporated accumulated 137,555 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Culbertson A N & Co has 2.28% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 66,020 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 2.36 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Amg National Trust Commercial Bank reported 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Usca Ria Limited Liability Co owns 2.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 63,951 shares. New York-based Iat Reinsurance has invested 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Syntal Cap Partners Limited Company stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Prelude Cap Llc holds 0.03% or 5,062 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 27,080 shares. Beese Fulmer holds 58,040 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.38% or 7,733 shares. Bancshares holds 78,320 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication invested in 0.11% or 1,602 shares. 2,044 are held by Round Table Ltd. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atwood & Palmer invested in 5,601 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,758 shares to 5,315 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,558 shares, and cut its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW).