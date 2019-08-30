As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Lifted by $653,868 Its Holding; Macys (M) Stake Raised by Gagnon Securities Llc

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 15,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 64,361 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 48,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.00 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.9% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sun Life Fincl holds 12,625 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset has 1.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 45,678 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 109,229 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,217 shares. Gw Henssler And, a Georgia-based fund reported 126,551 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 13.81 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 369,644 shares. London Of Virginia owns 1.68 million shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. First Amer Natl Bank holds 86,425 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Lc has 0.8% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Delta Asset Ltd Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,179 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 36,709 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,153 shares to 28,041 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,974 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

