As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Keybank National Association Has Decreased Its Holding

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 215,063 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 270,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 7.98M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 108,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 114,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 5.54M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,597 shares to 9,238 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Gp has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gemmer Asset Lc stated it has 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 21,406 were reported by Sabal Trust Company. Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 15,288 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.45M shares or 2.08% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 1.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 56,180 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,798 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,855 shares. Martin Company Tn holds 0.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 17,116 shares. 2.84 million are owned by Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. American Retail Bank holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 48,983 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blair William Il owns 498,993 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,564 shares. St Germain D J owns 259,107 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.04% or 2,577 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Lc has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,791 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 17,000 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Lc has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 16,657 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fort Washington Incorporated Oh holds 0.05% or 81,114 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Co owns 31,727 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Security Natl reported 0.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Impala Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duff Phelps Commerce holds 13,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 112,502 shares to 324,751 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 54,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).