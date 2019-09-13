As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Greenwood Gearhart Decreased Position by $2.17 Million; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holder Brandywine Trust Company Lifted Position by $20.93 Million

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 17,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 60,042 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, down from 77,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 5.39M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53 million, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 4.11M shares traded or 87.54% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP DENISE M. MORRISON TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 07/05/2018 – Campbell Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 50,198 shares to 94,664 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 15,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,087 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.