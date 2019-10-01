As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Decreased Holding by $759,872; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Holding Has Raised by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 51,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. It closed at $118.6 lastly. It is up 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company's stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.87M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 8,000 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha" on September 26, 2019

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5,067 shares to 12,689 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).