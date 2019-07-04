As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Cut by $420,660 Its Stake; American Intl Group (AIG) Valuation Rose While Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Position by $329,337

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,288 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 264,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 41,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.82 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Management holds 0.04% or 20,215 shares in its portfolio. Independent Investors Inc reported 7,300 shares. At National Bank reported 0.22% stake. Contravisory Inv Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,113 shares. Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry & Co has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 11,809 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc. Northeast Inv Management owns 149,007 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Goodman Fin holds 49,485 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bluemountain Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,662 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Associates reported 7,494 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc invested in 0.82% or 10,878 shares. 65,998 are held by Chesley Taft & Assocs. 6,216 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 47,466 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,700 shares to 241,413 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 27,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,700 shares to 11,243 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Enova Intl Inc (NYSE:ETM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 541,614 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 22,132 shares. Connable Office holds 0.54% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 64,759 shares. Sound Shore Management Ct stated it has 4.47M shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cordasco Fincl Network owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1 shares. 331,432 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. Hodges Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ally Fincl stated it has 0.78% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Loews, a New York-based fund reported 8,466 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 456,300 shares stake. Spindletop Capital Limited Liability reported 275,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.