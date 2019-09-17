As Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Addison Capital Company Has Upped Its Holding; Axa Decreased Stake in Synaptics (SYNA) by $719,200

Axa decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 114,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 139,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 152,026 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, up from 3,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $124.11. About 2.43 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 61.36% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SYNA’s profit will be $11.19M for 28.19 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold SYNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 16,900 shares. Ci Investments Inc holds 105,536 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 404,870 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 61,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn accumulated 288,351 shares. Cardinal Mngmt reported 20,681 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 1,510 shares. 4.88M were reported by Vanguard Group. Thrivent For Lutherans has 9,095 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 62,452 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 60,466 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Hgk Asset stated it has 8,992 shares. Pnc Gp Inc has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 147,600 shares to 175,300 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synaptics, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Android TV Media Streaming Solution Enabling Fast Time-to-Market for Pay TV Operators – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synaptics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synaptics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Trust by 16,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kingfisher Capital Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shoker Counsel Incorporated invested in 17,915 shares. Foundation Mgmt Inc has invested 4.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baldwin Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,366 shares. 28,695 are held by Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca. Pioneer Fincl Bank N A Or holds 2.76% or 53,683 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,926 shares. Garde accumulated 2,687 shares. 104,342 were reported by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability. Cullen Cap Ltd Liability has 2.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 545,405 shares. Payden & Rygel, a California-based fund reported 4,750 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 8,967 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.81% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 215,579 shares. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).