As Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose, Ccm Investment Advisers Has Increased by $1.79 Million Its Position; Beach Investment Counsel Upped Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 14,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 62,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 123,863 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 77,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenet and Aetna sign multi-year agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “CVS Stock Chart Suggests Today’s Gains are Questionable – Schaeffers Research” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “CVS Stock Slips on Report Judge Will Rule Against Aetna Merger – Barron’s” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron to launch sales of IMO-compliant shipping fuel – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, January 15.

