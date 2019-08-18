As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Welch Group Has Upped Position; Pier Capital Has Lifted Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by $491,760 as Share Price Declined

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 12,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 197,924 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 185,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 881,593 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 4,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 234,702 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.91M, up from 230,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 15,171 shares stake. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has 0.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stephens Ar accumulated 200,962 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 26,642 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Arvest State Bank Trust Division reported 136,549 shares. 1.08 million are held by Panagora Asset. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs accumulated 281,956 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 71,338 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 6,689 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 31,571 shares stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.09% or 5,479 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 10,555 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. 14,169 were accumulated by Bennicas And Assoc. 4,596 were reported by Kopp Inv Llc. Sit Inv holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 162,494 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9,675 shares to 355,931 shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,947 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was sold by Lauck Lance on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,900 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,288 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 2,040 shares. Pier Lc owns 1.25% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 197,924 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 358,784 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 10,598 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 842,316 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 12 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 136,867 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Co owns 0.08% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 82,064 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 47,617 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 335,843 shares.