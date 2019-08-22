As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Upped Stake; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Increased Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $699,300; Shares Rose

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 6.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Index Admiral 585 (VTSAX) by 187,050 shares to 82,222 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Stock Yards Co (NSYC) by 1,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 919 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

