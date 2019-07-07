As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Goldcorp New (GG) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Were Volatile

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 5,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,212 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41M, down from 138,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 87,104 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 418,220 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 505,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 26.69 million shares to 41.09M shares, valued at $2.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 50,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldcorp guides for higher 2019 gold equivalent production – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Meet the Worldâ€™s New Largest Gold Producer – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 8,535 shares to 168,104 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66â€™s Stock Popped 15% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,625 are owned by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 162,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,491 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.45% or 93,572 shares. Cannell Peter B & Communications invested in 147,471 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Colonial Advsr invested in 16,007 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Interocean Limited Liability Co reported 13,403 shares. Moreover, Hills National Bank & Trust & Com has 0.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aviance Cap Limited, Florida-based fund reported 2,805 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South Street Limited owns 8,980 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 19,013 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication stated it has 90,835 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.