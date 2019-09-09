As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $380,316; Grace & White Holds Holding in Berkley W R Com (WRB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.43. About 3.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 370,449 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 16,992 shares to 59,090 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund (USO) by 30,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,127 are owned by Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.89% or 17,745 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 2.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.07% or 6,827 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.69% or 208,135 shares. United Fire Grp has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2.23M were accumulated by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 6,601 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,385 shares. 19,025 are owned by Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability. Mathes Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,425 shares. Private Wealth Lc holds 57,053 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Wilshire Securities has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hightower Trust Ser Lta reported 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.