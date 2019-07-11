As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Boosted Holding by $337,635; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40M, up from 146,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 3.80M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,663 shares to 23,236 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,776 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

