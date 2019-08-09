As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Boosted by $324,597 Its Position; Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $42.18 Million; Stock Rose

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 488,052 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 32,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.71. About 2.93M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety

