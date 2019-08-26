As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $606,390; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Golub Group Has Lifted Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 86,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.65. About 2.04M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 16,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $127.24. About 4.84 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,858 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Chevron's Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga" on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga" published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha" published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Lilly's Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J's Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,253 shares to 347,464 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,892 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).