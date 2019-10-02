As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Boosted Position; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Value Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Its Stake by $2.29 Million

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 367,305 shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 246,823 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.72 million, up from 240,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 6.65M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.52 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Services stated it has 281 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 8,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Korea invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 220 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co owns 13,849 shares. 246,900 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 189,511 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.14% or 28,441 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,194 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 1,252 were accumulated by Finance Architects. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 92,157 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.25% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 43,586 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 2.28 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 550,418 shares stake. Burns J W & Ny invested in 66,509 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability has 178,962 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 369,771 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs invested in 27,778 shares. 3,024 were accumulated by Conestoga Advsrs Ltd. Fin Advisory accumulated 10,199 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.62% or 221,859 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Svcs holds 1.31% or 7,679 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Co has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lifeplan reported 0.06% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 6.34M shares or 0% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,128 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 246,560 are owned by River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,270 shares to 186,074 shares, valued at $25.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 17,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,361 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.