As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Raised Position; Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Market Value Rose While Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Decreased Its Position by $1.41 Million

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 32,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 4.38 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 41,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 3,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 45,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Cathay General Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 247,954 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.03M for 9.54 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

