As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Position; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Rose, North Run Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 50,627 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 32,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 2.33M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0% stake. Oaktree Capital Ltd Partnership reported 3.25M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 492,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 62,697 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability invested in 50,232 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 241,265 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 107,700 are owned by Davenport & Limited Com. Menta Limited Liability Co accumulated 30,015 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 23,445 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.01% or 23,251 shares. 58,911 are held by Sei Invests.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.20 million for 9.33 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 1,811 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Aperio Lc holds 1.04M shares. Sterling Mgmt holds 0.88% or 9,195 shares. Connors Investor Services owns 99,081 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. 33,508 were reported by Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Monarch Cap Management Inc holds 16,758 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Hodges Mngmt reported 15,926 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 29,408 are owned by City Hldgs. Cornerstone Capital has invested 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 0.17% or 3,365 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt owns 33,311 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fisher Asset Ltd has 4.76M shares. Garland Incorporated accumulated 3.67% or 42,975 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 368 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.